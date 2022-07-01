Mythics, Inc., a Mythics Emergent Group company, is an award winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and elite Oracle platinum resale partner representing the entire Oracle product line of cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances.Mythics - 10x Oracle Excellence Award Winner Specialized Partner of the Year – North AmericaMythics is the trusted IT advisor to thousands of organizations worldwide who conduct business in a range of sectors: Federal, Defense, Intel, State & Local Government, Utilities, Commercial Business, Healthcare and Higher Education.The Mythics team is comprised of highly experienced professionals with industry specific expertise in: >> Oracle Cloud, Software, Hardware, Engineered Systems and Appliances Solution Design >> Federal, S&L, Utility, Higher Education Procurement (leveraging an unrivaled Oracle contract portfolio)>> Oracle Training & Support Solutions>> Oracle Systems Integration and Consulting by Mythics ConsultingMC - PRACTICE AREAS (850+ Successful Engagements Across the Oracle Red Stack)-- Database-- Data Security-- Cloud & Cloud Migration (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Private & Hybrid)-- Fusion Middleware-- Oracle Applications-- Business Intelligence-- Security and Identity Management-- Mythics Managed ServicesMythics Oracle Specializations (55 Oracle Specializations)>> Cloud (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), Applications, Database, Industries, Middleware, Servers & Storagehttp://www.mythics.com/about/awards-specializations