Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics Salaries

Myriad Genetics's salary ranges from $83,300 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $155,000 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Myriad Genetics. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Data Scientist
Median $155K
Customer Service
$83.3K

Data Analyst
$89.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Myriad Genetics is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $155,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Myriad Genetics is $114,775.

Other Resources