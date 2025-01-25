Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Motional ranges from $133K per year for P1 to $217K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Motional's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $133K $117K $11.3K $4.9K P2 Software Engineer $190K $159K $21.2K $10.2K P3 Senior Software Engineer $274K $211K $48.6K $15.2K P4 Principal Software Engineer $379K $235K $86.5K $57.8K View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Motional, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Motional ?

