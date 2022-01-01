← Company Directory
Tigera
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tigera Salaries

Tigera's salary ranges from $125,370 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $173,179 for a Solution Architect in Ireland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tigera. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$125K
Solution Architect
$173K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Tigera, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tigera is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $173,179. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tigera is $149,274.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tigera

Related Companies

  • BitTitan
  • Mozilla
  • Proofpoint
  • SAP Concur
  • FireEye
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources