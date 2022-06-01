← Company Directory
Amherst Holdings
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Amherst Holdings Salaries

Amherst Holdings's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $452,250 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amherst Holdings. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Business Analyst
$120K
Data Analyst
$118K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Financial Analyst
$136K
Investment Banker
$452K
Product Design Manager
$113K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$171K
Technical Program Manager
$169K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amherst Holdings is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $452,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amherst Holdings is $135,675.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Amherst Holdings

Related Companies

  • Parametric
  • BCG
  • McKinsey
  • Chatham Financial
  • Apptio
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources