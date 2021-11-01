← Company Directory
Zipcar
Zipcar Salaries

Zipcar's salary ranges from $27,975 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in India at the low-end to $253,980 for a Chief of Staff in United States at the high-end. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Software Engineer
Business Operations
Chief of Staff
Data Scientist
Product Designer
Product Manager
Cybersecurity Analyst
Software Engineering Manager
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zipcar is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zipcar is $97,911.

