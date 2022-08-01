Company Directory
Momnt
Momnt Salaries

Momnt's salary ranges from $140,700 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $168,941 for a Solution Architect at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Product Manager
$141K
Solution Architect
$169K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Momnt is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,941. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Momnt is $160,000.

Other Resources