Modus Create
    Modus Create builds customer-centric products, processes, and platforms to help businesses succeed in the digital economy.For over 10 years, our global team of strategists, designers, and technologists have helped the world’s biggest brands such as Burger King, Kaplan, AARP, PBS, and Time Inc. deliver powerful digital experiences to their clients. We work in an iterative, outcome-driven way to support our clients with product strategy, customer experience (CX), full stack Agile software development, and security. Inc Magazine has rated Modus Create as one of the fastest-growing American companies for 7 years in a row. Our distributed team of Modites have been pioneers in the open-source community, creating innovations such as the Ionic-Vue integration, RoboDomo, Beep, and Capsule.

    moduscreate.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    250
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

