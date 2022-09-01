Mitratech is a trusted, global technology partner empowering corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, and increasing collaboration & visibility across their organization. With Mitratech’s proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions, organizations worldwide are able to proactively identify and implement best practices and standardize processes across all lines of business to manage risk and ensure business continuity. Mitratech partners with more than 1,500 companies worldwide, from small nimble teams needing tech-enablement, to the largest organizations in the world trying to centralize, streamline and collaborate across their legal and risk functions. Mitratech's user base spans more than 160 countries.