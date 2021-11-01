← Company Directory
Mitek Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Mitek Systems Salaries

Mitek Systems's salary ranges from $57,231 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Spain at the low-end to $205,965 for a Product Manager in Puerto Rico at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mitek Systems. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $57.2K
Human Resources
$63.3K
Product Manager
$206K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mitek Systems is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $205,965. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mitek Systems is $63,315.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mitek Systems

Related Companies

  • Jamf
  • NCR
  • WEX
  • Clearwater Analytics
  • Pushpay
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources