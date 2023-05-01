← Company Directory
Mistras Group
    Mistras Group provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide, operating through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, predictive maintenance assessments, inline inspection for pipelines, and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software. The company also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, engineering consulting services, and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, commercial aerospace and defense, fossil and nuclear power, alternative and renewable energy, industrial, public infrastructure, petrochemical, transportation, and process industries.

    http://www.mistrasgroup.com
    Website
    1978
    Year Founded
    5,400
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

