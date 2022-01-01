← Company Directory
Mission Lane Salaries

Mission Lane's salary ranges from $117,300 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $258,333 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mission Lane. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
P3 $171K
P4 $167K
P5 $258K
Product Manager
Median $198K
Business Analyst
$216K

Data Scientist
$207K
Marketing
$201K
Product Designer
$171K
Recruiter
$117K
Software Engineering Manager
$215K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mission Lane is Software Engineer at the P5 level with a yearly total compensation of $258,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mission Lane is $199,525.

Other Resources