Minsait
Minsait Salaries

Minsait's salary ranges from $23,619 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in Spain at the low-end to $44,404 for a Management Consultant in Peru at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Minsait. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $40K
Business Analyst
$31.5K
Data Analyst
$26.7K

Data Scientist
$39.9K
Management Consultant
$44.4K
Technical Program Manager
$23.6K
The highest paying role reported at Minsait is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $44,404. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Minsait is $35,707.

