MindTickle
MindTickle Salaries

MindTickle's salary ranges from $14,439 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $153,628 for a Copywriter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MindTickle. Last updated: 6/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $44.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $96.2K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $102K

Copywriter
$154K
Customer Success
$86.6K
Data Analyst
$29.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$14.4K
Product Designer
$25.1K
Program Manager
$65.7K
Project Manager
$89.4K
Sales
$105K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At MindTickle, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MindTickle is Copywriter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,628. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MindTickle is $86,565.

