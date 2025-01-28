← Company Directory
MindTickle
MindTickle Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in India at MindTickle ranges from ₹4.73M to ₹6.47M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MindTickle's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹5.12M - ₹6.08M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹4.73M₹5.12M₹6.08M₹6.47M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At MindTickle, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at MindTickle in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,468,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MindTickle for the Program Manager role in India is ₹4,725,007.

Other Resources