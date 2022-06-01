← Company Directory
Brillio
Brillio Salaries

Brillio's salary ranges from $5,415 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $298,500 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brillio. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $120K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Project Manager
Median $132K
Business Analyst
$10.2K
Data Analyst
$15.5K
Data Scientist
$90.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$5.4K
Management Consultant
$299K
Marketing Operations
$139K
Product Designer
$21.9K
Product Manager
$156K
Program Manager
$64.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$71.7K
Solution Architect
$73.8K
Technical Program Manager
$21.2K
The highest paying role reported at Brillio is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brillio is $72,754.

