← Company Directory
Brillio
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Brillio Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Brillio totals ₹823K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brillio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Brillio
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹823K
Level
hidden
Base
₹823K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Brillio?

₹13.73M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.58M+ (sometimes ₹25.75M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Brillio in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹13,047,376. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brillio for the Software Engineer role in United States is ₹10,300,560.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Brillio

Related Companies

  • RBA
  • Optym
  • Avanade
  • InvestCloud
  • REI Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources