MindTickle
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

MindTickle Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at MindTickle totals ₹4.41M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MindTickle's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
MindTickle
Software Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
₹4.41M
Level
L3
Base
₹4.01M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹401K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at MindTickle?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At MindTickle, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at MindTickle in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,723,778. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MindTickle for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,006,921.

Other Resources