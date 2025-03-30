Actuary compensation in United States at Milliman ranges from $106K per year for Analyst to $229K per year for Consultant. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Milliman's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$106K
$93.8K
$0
$12K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
