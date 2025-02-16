Data Scientist compensation in United States at Millennium ranges from $100K per year to $450K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Millennium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$195K
$170K
$0
$25K
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
