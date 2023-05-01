Micromeritics Instrument Corporation supplies high-performance systems to characterize particles, powders, and porous materials with a focus on physical properties, chemical activity, and flow properties. Their technology portfolio includes pycnometry, adsorption, dynamic chemisorption, particle size and shape, intrusion porosimetry, powder rheology, and activity testing of catalysts. They have R&D and manufacturing sites in the USA, UK, and Spain, and direct sales and service operations throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Micromeritics systems are used in more than 10,000 laboratories worldwide.