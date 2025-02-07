← Company Directory
Mercedes-Benz
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Mercedes-Benz Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Mercedes-Benz ranges from €87.8K per year for T9 to €87.6K per year for T6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercedes-Benz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T9
(Entry Level)
€87.8K
€87.8K
€0
€0
T8
€87.5K
€85.4K
€0
€2K
T7
€101K
€88.2K
€0
€12.6K
T6
€87.6K
€79.5K
€3.4K
€4.7K
€150K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Mercedes-Benz?

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Mercedes-Benz in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €126,306. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercedes-Benz for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €90,082.

