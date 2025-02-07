Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Mercedes-Benz ranges from €87.8K per year for T9 to €87.6K per year for T6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercedes-Benz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T9 (Entry Level) €87.8K €87.8K €0 €0 T8 €87.5K €85.4K €0 €2K T7 €101K €88.2K €0 €12.6K T6 €87.6K €79.5K €3.4K €4.7K

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

