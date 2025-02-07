Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Mercedes-Benz ranges from €87.8K per year for T9 to €87.6K per year for T6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercedes-Benz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T9
€87.8K
€87.8K
€0
€0
T8
€87.5K
€85.4K
€0
€2K
T7
€101K
€88.2K
€0
€12.6K
T6
€87.6K
€79.5K
€3.4K
€4.7K
