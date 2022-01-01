← Company Directory
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover Salaries

Jaguar Land Rover's salary ranges from $42,155 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $140,998 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jaguar Land Rover. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $51.4K
Business Analyst
$42.2K
Data Science Manager
$141K

Data Scientist
$50.6K
Hardware Engineer
$49.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$78K
Mechanical Engineer
$56.9K
Product Designer
$75.7K
Product Manager
$97.6K
Project Manager
$73.7K
Sales
$72.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$88.5K
Solution Architect
$74.1K
Technical Program Manager
$99.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jaguar Land Rover is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,998. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jaguar Land Rover is $73,913.

Other Resources