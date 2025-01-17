← Company Directory
Mercado Libre
Mercado Libre Technical Program Manager Salaries

Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CLP 78.21M - CLP 94.54M
Argentina
Common Range
Possible Range
CLP 73.05MCLP 78.21MCLP 94.54MCLP 99.7M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Mercado Libre?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Mercado Libre in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 99,698,377. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercado Libre for the Technical Program Manager role in Chile is CLP 73,054,846.

Other Resources