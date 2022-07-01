← Company Directory
Meow Wolf
Top Insights
    • About

    Meow Wolf is an arts and entertainment company based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. We create immersive and interactive experiences that transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration. Our permanent installations include Santa Fe’s THEA Award-winning House of Eternal Return, Las Vegas’ Omega Mart, and the new Meow Wolf Denver⁠—now open!Meow Wolf started in 2008 as a small collective of Santa Fe artists sharing an interest in publicly displaying their works and developing their skills together. This collaborative approach blossomed into Meow Wolf's distinctive style of immersive, maximalist environments and multimedia experiences.In 2020, Fast Company named Meow Wolf as one of The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, and both House of Eternal Return and Omega Mart have been listed as top immersive experiences by publications such as Time Out, Newsweek, USA Today, and Blooloop.We are legally registered as a public-benefit corporation and certified as a Benefit Corporation, or B Corp. Meow Wolf firmly believes that accomplished artists must be compensated on an equal level with other skilled, in-demand professionals, and that successful businesses must give back to — and participate energetically in — their communities. We actively support innovative, community-focused art and social projects.

    https://meowwolf.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

