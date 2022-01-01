← Company Directory
Sony Pictures
Sony Pictures Salaries

Sony Pictures's salary ranges from $37,881 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $336,600 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sony Pictures. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $37.9K
Business Analyst
$37.9K
Data Science Manager
$38.8K

Data Scientist
$50.9K
Financial Analyst
$172K
Graphic Designer
$91.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$92.1K
Legal
$62.3K
Marketing
$68.3K
Product Manager
$65.4K
Program Manager
$143K
Sales
$268K
Technical Program Manager
$337K
Technical Writer
$102K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sony Pictures is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $336,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sony Pictures is $79,716.

