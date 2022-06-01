As the leading provider of impact-driven mentoring programs, we partner with 100+ higher education institutions to provide all students with a relevant, trained peer, professional, or alumni mentor. Through our programs, these forward-thinking institutions equip various student populations— including undergraduate, graduate, continuing education, professional, and online students—with the personalized support they need to experience the full promise of the college experience. Our partner institutions have seen an average reduction in melt rates of -13.79% and an average effect on retention of +3.84%, with a total of more than 100,000+ mentorships created since our inception in 2015. Relationships shape the experience and outcomes of a student’s journey through higher education. Some students find these relationships among faculty and advisors; however, many more struggle to forge the long-lasting relationships that drive student success and open doors. At Mentor Collective (MC), we seek to make life-changing relationships a feature of every student’s college experience. We're proud to be backed by mission-driven investors including Lumina Foundation.