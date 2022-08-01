Membersy builds payment tools and subscription infrastructure for the dental industry. We’re helping small startups and the world’s biggest Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) democratize access to quality dental care through subscription-based dentistry. We’re on a mission to reorient the dental industry’s existing payment methodologies by empowering DSOs with the platform they need to engage their communities with innovative payment solutions and competitive, transparent pricing options. Today, more than 4,000 dental practices and 1 million members across the United States utilize membersy’s advanced subscription management and billing platform for a more connected dental experience