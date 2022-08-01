← Company Directory
membersy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about membersy that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Membersy builds payment tools and subscription infrastructure for the dental industry. We’re helping small startups and the world’s biggest Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) democratize access to quality dental care through subscription-based dentistry. We’re on a mission to reorient the dental industry’s existing payment methodologies by empowering DSOs with the platform they need to engage their communities with innovative payment solutions and competitive, transparent pricing options. Today, more than 4,000 dental practices and 1 million members across the United States utilize membersy’s advanced subscription management and billing platform for a more connected dental experience

    https://membersy.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for membersy

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Coinbase
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources