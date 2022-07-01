In 2000, Vince Thompson founded and has built MELT into one of the nation's largest independent sports, culinary and entertainment marketing agencies. This includes MELT’s 20-year representation of The Coca-Cola Company, activating 17 straight Final Fours, 7 seasons of ESPN College GameDay, FIFA, MLB, MLS, Nascar, PGA, and Olympics. Other clients include AFLAC, their sponsorship of the SEC and Alabama Coach Nick Saban.MELT is a full-service agency offering services including brand strategy, event and experiential marketing, social and digital content production, retail and shopper marketing, sports property and sponsorship strategy and execution.Thompson also created one of the country's most successful virtual intern programs, MELT University, based on his experience of working his way through Auburn University as a student assistant in the Sports Information Department. MELT University now guides 1000s of college students with career and internship advice, podcasts, weekly newsletters, video series, resume coaching and more. Thompson's new book "Build Brand YoU" Your guide to building your personal brand is out fall 2020. Thompson regularly appears on The Paul Finebaum Show and many other national publications. He also serves on advisory boards at Samford, UGA, Emory and others.MELT's awards include 2019 Chief Marketer Top 200, 2019 ABA Company of Year, 2018 Shorty, 2018 Drum Marketing USA, 2018 Interactive Marketing, 2018 Event Marketer's 100 "IT"​ List, 2018 American Business, 2018 Shopper Marketing Effie, 2018 PR News Social Media, 2018 Cynopsis Sports Media, 2018 Cynopsis Social Good, 2017 Event Marketer, 2017 and 2015 ABA Agency of The Year, 2015 Cynopsis Social Good, 2014 Cynopsis Brand Marketer, Event Marketer EX Award, Biz Bash Top 50 Event Producer and Adweek Buzz Award. Thompson has received the 2018 CEO of The Year Award, 2015 ADA Father of The Year Award, 2015 Wellspring HOPE Award and Showcase Group’s 2014 Rise Award.