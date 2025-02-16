← Company Directory
Mekari
Mekari Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Indonesia package at Mekari totals IDR 182.69M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mekari's total compensation packages.

IDR 182.69M
Base
IDR 182.69M
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Mekari in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 387,471,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mekari for the Software Engineer role in Indonesia is IDR 255,027,494.

