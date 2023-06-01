MedMinder Systems Inc. simplifies medication management and improves adherence through an automatic pill dispenser that reminds users when it's time to take their medication. Caregivers, family members, and pharmacists can monitor dosage activity remotely through patient profiles on MedMinder's website. The company offers patient reminders, remote monitoring, immediate notifications to caregivers, and data collection. They also provide two easy (re)filling options: manual and pre-filled trays. MedMinder aims to offer a comprehensive, effective solution for nonadherence.