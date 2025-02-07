Software Engineer compensation in India at Media.net ranges from ₹2.59M per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹3.89M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.16M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Media.net's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹2.59M
₹2.19M
₹61.3K
₹332K
Software Engineer 2
₹3.25M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹462K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.89M
₹3.57M
₹0
₹323K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
