SmartRecruiters Salaries

SmartRecruiters's salary ranges from $42,339 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $118,854 for a Software Engineering Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SmartRecruiters. Last updated: 6/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $42.3K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $119K
Data Scientist
$64.8K

Product Designer
$53K
Product Design Manager
$103K
Product Manager
$85.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SmartRecruiters is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $118,854. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SmartRecruiters is $75,125.

