MDU Resources Group, Inc. is a US-based company that operates in regulated energy delivery, construction materials, and services businesses. Its Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, while its Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas. The Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services, and the Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates. The Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers, as well as utilities.