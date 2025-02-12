← Company Directory
McMaster-Carr
McMaster-Carr Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at McMaster-Carr totals $253K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McMaster-Carr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
McMaster-Carr
Software Engineering Manager 1
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$253K
Level
L1
Base
$168K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$85K
Years at company
8 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at McMaster-Carr?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at McMaster-Carr in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $375,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McMaster-Carr for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $260,000.

