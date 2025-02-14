All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Maxar Technologies ranges from $126K per year for T3 to $104K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $133K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Maxar Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T3
$126K
$121K
$0
$5.3K
T4
$104K
$102K
$143
$2.1K
T5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
