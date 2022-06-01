← Company Directory
Marsh McLennan
    • About

    Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) brings together nearly 78,000 experts in risk, strategy, and people across Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman, serving clients in over 130 countries. Marsh enables enterprise worldwide by helping clients manage risks, transforming uncertainty into opportunity. Guy Carpenter helps clients grow profitably with reinsurance broking expertise, advisory services, and advanced analytics. Mercer helps organizations advance the health, wealth, and careers of their most vital asset — their people. Oliver Wyman’s expertise in strategy, operations, risk, and organization transformation changes what is possible for our clients, their industries, and society. Together, we combine a unique range of capabilities to help our clients solve problems, seize opportunities, and build lasting success in increasingly complex operating environments.

    marshmclennan.com
    Website
    1905
    Year Founded
    81,000
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

