MarksNelson
    MarksNelson is an accounting and business advisory firm based in Kansas City, MO. They offer a range of solutions to meet the needs of their clients, with a focus on real estate, insurance, manufacturing and distribution, and construction. Their services include accounting, assurance, business valuation, incentives, tax, technology and more. MarksNelson LLC provides attest services, while MarksNelson Advisory, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory, and business consulting services. The entities under the MarksNelson brand are independently owned and operate under an alternative practice structure.

    http://marksnelsoncpa.com
    1968
    126
    $10M-$50M
    Headquarters

