Company Directory
Mailchimp
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Mailchimp Salaries

Mailchimp's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $291,125 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mailchimp. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Senior Engineer $224K
Staff Engineer $291K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $199K
Product Designer
Median $217K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

68 21
68 21
Software Engineering Manager
Median $253K
Data Scientist
$133K
Marketing
$109K
Sales
$59.7K
Solution Architect
$149K
UX Researcher
$129K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Mailchimp, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mailchimp is Software Engineer at the Staff Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $291,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mailchimp is $173,929.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mailchimp

Related Companies

  • Rubrik
  • Mozilla
  • Proofpoint
  • Envoy
  • Lattice
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources