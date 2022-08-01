At M13, we are building a team of industry-leading operating executives to help founders make better decisions and win in their category. We believe founders deserve an investor who propels them on their mission of transforming an idea into a successful company, while staying out of their way. This is why we are building a Venture Engine, a full-service venture firm that provides the right people, platform, and partnerships for founding teams to build high-velocity businesses. M13 injects capital to fuel high-growth, while helping founding teams fill gaps in their businesses through our Propulsion Team, which provides strategic counsel, operational expertise, and a constellation of talent, experts, and resources to accelerate growth. Where we see whitespace in an industry, our Launchpad develops the right founding teams, products, and practices to incubate and launch an idea from inception. Just like the stars of the cluster M13, we believe that together we shine brighter. We believe that advancement is a team mission. Our proven paradigm for success will create more winning companies and demonstrate that when investors and founding teams are aligned on a venture together, they can redefine what’s possible.