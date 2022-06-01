← Company Directory
Lyra Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lyra Health Salaries

Lyra Health's salary ranges from $125,625 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $303,800 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lyra Health. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $241K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$126K
Business Analyst
$173K
Marketing
$246K
Marketing Operations
$134K
Product Designer
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$304K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Lyra Health, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lyra Health is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $303,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lyra Health is $173,400.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lyra Health

Related Companies

  • Forbes
  • OJO Labs
  • USAA
  • Collective Health
  • TD Ameritrade
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources