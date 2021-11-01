Company Directory
Forbes
Forbes Salaries

Forbes's salary ranges from $39,511 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $200,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forbes. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $200K
Data Scientist
$139K
Marketing Operations
$85.6K
Product Designer
$115K
Product Manager
$122K
Project Manager
$109K
Software Engineer
$39.5K
Venture Capitalist
$75.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Forbes is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forbes is $112,010.

