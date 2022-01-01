← Company Directory
AOL
AOL Salaries

AOL's salary ranges from $174,125 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in United States at the low-end to $255,572 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AOL. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$174K
Software Engineer
$256K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At AOL, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

The highest paying role reported at AOL is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $255,572. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AOL is $214,849.

