Software Engineer compensation in India at LTI ranges from ₹450K per year for P1 to ₹2.12M per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹983K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LTI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
₹450K
₹449K
₹1.4K
₹0
P2
₹926K
₹925K
₹0
₹427.2
P3
₹1.64M
₹1.61M
₹0
₹39.3K
P4
₹2.12M
₹2.09M
₹0
₹30.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title