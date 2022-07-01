← Company Directory
London Computer Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about London Computer Systems that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    LCS is a leading supplier of property management software with integrated technologies.Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) is a developer of business-critical software technologies used in all 50 states and several markets throughout the world. LCS products include Rent Manager® Property Management Software, Net Dial Tone VoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.LCS also provides complete network design, implementation, and support services, and custom website development through its ProIT and Web Design Services divisions. With more than 30,000 hosted users, LCS combines best technology with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

    lcs.com
    Website
    1986
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for London Computer Systems

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Intuit
    • Facebook
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources