← Company Directory
Lob
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lob Salaries

Lob's salary ranges from $117,600 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $443,770 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lob. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $191K
Accountant
$118K
Business Development
$444K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Product Manager
$219K
Software Engineering Manager
$212K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lob is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $443,770. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lob is $212,170.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lob

Related Companies

  • NS1
  • Mastercard
  • Proofpoint
  • Veritas Technologies
  • MathWorks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources