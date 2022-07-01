← Company Directory
Lilt
    Lilt powers the global experience across every step of the customer journey.We bring human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises. We give organizations everything they need to scale their translation programs, go-to-market faster than ever, and improve the global customer experience.Lilt’s translation services are powered by our translation technology, which improves translator speeds by 3-5x and reduces localization costs by 50% or more.We're based in San Francisco with global offices in Berlin, Dublin, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C., and London, and are backed by Intel Capital, Sequoia, Redpoint, Zetta, and XSeed.

    https://lilt.com
    2015
    330
    $50M-$100M
