← Company Directory
Lignetics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Lignetics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Lignetics Brands is a family of brands that produces high-quality, eco-friendly products made from wood waste. They own and manage 13 mills across the United States and offer a range of products including wood pellets, logs, fire starters, BBQ pellets, and animal bedding. Their commitment to sustainability is evident in their use of 100% natural wood shavings and sawdust with no fillers, and their focus on creating jobs for local economies. Lignetics Brands is the largest residential wood pellet manufacturing company in the U.S. and is dedicated to inspiring warm, clean, flavorful living.

    https://lignetics.com
    Website
    1983
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Lignetics

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Dropbox
    • SoFi
    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources