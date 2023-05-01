Lignetics Brands is a family of brands that produces high-quality, eco-friendly products made from wood waste. They own and manage 13 mills across the United States and offer a range of products including wood pellets, logs, fire starters, BBQ pellets, and animal bedding. Their commitment to sustainability is evident in their use of 100% natural wood shavings and sawdust with no fillers, and their focus on creating jobs for local economies. Lignetics Brands is the largest residential wood pellet manufacturing company in the U.S. and is dedicated to inspiring warm, clean, flavorful living.