Liberated Syndication provides podcast and web hosting services, including storage, bandwidth, and statistics tracking for podcast producers. They also offer enterprise solutions for professional media producers and corporate customers, podcast apps, and ad insertion services. Additionally, they provide shared web hosting, e-commerce, virtual private and dedicated server, domain-name registration, co-location, and content-delivery network services to businesses, bloggers, artists, musicians, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.