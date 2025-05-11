Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Liberty IT ranges from £27.9K per year for L1 to £39.4K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £31.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Liberty IT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
£27.9K
£27.6K
£0
£315.5
L2
£39.4K
£37.4K
£583.7
£1.4K
L3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title